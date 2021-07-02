Jan. 6 select committee sends House Republicans fleeing for cover

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 20:15 Hits: 9

For some reason, House Republicans aren't lining up to get to the bottom of how far-left extremists supposedly mounted an attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, as most GOP voters believe.

That's because left-leaning activists weren’t even remotely responsible or involved with the Jan. 6 siege—a conspiracy theory that quickly flooded conservative media even as the attack unfolded. Sure, it probably doesn't help that GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened the committee assignments of any House Republican who accepted an invitation from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sit on the select committee she announced Thursday. But even among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol attack, most are rushing to express their disinterest as McCarthy looks to name five more members to the committee, according to CNN.

Rep. John Katko of New York, who helped negotiate the bipartisan commission that GOP leadership ultimately torpedoed, said he didn't want to take part in a "turbo-charged partisan exercise."

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, who has maintained that Trump sided with the rioters in a day-of phone call with McCarthy, issued a statement saying the findings of a "partisan committee of politicians" would "not be viewed as credible by at least half of Americans.”

Rep. David Valadao of California said simply, "No," adding, "the politics of it is going to be very, very obvious, and that's why I supported the [independent] commission."

With the exception of Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who already agreed to serve on the committee, and perhaps Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, almost every Republican who has shown any fealty to the truth appears to be either firmly opposed or highly hesitant to the panel.

What that leaves for McCarthy is the absolute bottom of the GOP barrel, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, who are reportedly salivating over the job. For them, it would surely be a fundraising boon while also gifting them hours of free media to ease the drudgery of actual legislating—because, well, yuck.

That leaves a uniquely small sliver of at least somewhat rational Republicans who say they would take the job if asked, but clearly aren't fond of the idea.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, is among them. Fitzpatrick was one of the 35 House Republicans who originally voted to approve the bipartisan commission that would have given Republicans far more control over the process. Although he conceded he would serve on the select committee if McCarthy asked, he added, "I think the people who opposed (the commission) are gonna see what ends up resulting and wish they might have gone down a different path."

If Fitzpatrick is right, he'll have McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to thank for getting whipsawed.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2038095