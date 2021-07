Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 08:12 Hits: 8

Turkmenistan's authoritarian ruler Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has replaced the tightly controlled former Soviet republic’s interior minister, saying Mammetkhan Chakiyev is being "moved to another job."

