The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Federal Court dismisses Malaysiakini&#039;s appeal in gold mining company&#039;s defamation suit

Category: World Hits: 8

Federal Court dismisses Malaysiakini's appeal in gold mining company's defamation suit PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The Federal Court here on Friday (July 2) upheld the Court of Appeal's order that news portal Malaysiakini and three others have to pay RM200,000 in damages to Raub Australian Gold Mining Sdn Bhd (RAGM) over the publication of defamatory articles relating to gold mining activities in Bukit Koman, Raub Pahang. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/02/federal-court-dismisses-malaysiakini039s-appeal-in-gold-mining-company039s-defamation-suit

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version