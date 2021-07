Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 03:46 Hits: 3

J&J's data, backed up by South African's Medical Research Council, showed the immune response lasted for at least eight months, and could prevent serious illness and hospitalization. Follow DW for the latest.

