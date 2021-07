Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 07:51 Hits: 3

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 1.36 million in May, up from virtually zero who came in May 2020 when the country was under a strict lockdown, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/02/number-of-foreign-tourists-to-spain-jumps-in-may-as-restrictions-eased