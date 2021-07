Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 07:51 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: As infighting in PKR Youth grows, a group of PKR Youth division leaders in Melaka has joined in calls for an emergency general meeting (EGM), citing loss of confidence in Youth chief Akmal Nasir, who recently led an organisational reshuffle that saw the removal of several party leaders in Selangor and Perlis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/02/melaka-pkr-youth-leaders-also-call-for-egm-as-youth-wing-crisis-grows