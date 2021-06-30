Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: It's time for a Select Committee vote

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:14 Hits: 9

The new select committee on Jan. 6, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has just announced , will inevitably entertain this question in one way or another. And that will ignite the right’s anger again but, hopefully, will also force a national debate over that question, a debate we need.

The effort to cancel the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for this comment, then, is partly an effort to erase from the national agenda the question of what role “white rage” — or, more accurately, white supremacy or racial nationalism — played in inciting one of the worst outbreaks of political violence in modern U.S. history.

So who will be on the Committee? We don’t know yet. We do know allowing seditionists on it is not a good idea, which is why Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger’s names keep coming up.

Julia Azari/Mischiefs of Faction:

In my research, I document an increased emphasis on rhetoric about fulfilling campaign promises, “ doing what I was elected to do ,” and“ the reason I was elected ,” from presidents and their surrogates. News media also increasingly sought and advanced these mandate narratives. Why did this turn toward mandate politics happen? I connected the shift to the declining institutional legitimacy for the presidency after Vietnam and Watergate – greater reliance on election rhetoric came as a way to justify a powerful office of which the public was suddenly more suspicious. I also linked the rise of mandate rhetoric to the rise of polarization and clearer ideological sorting between the parties – it’s easier to credibly claim that the election was a referendum on a particular set of ideas when the parties are distinct. These two factors have only become more relevant to presidential politics, and as the book went to press I predicted that mandate narratives would also become more common frames for increasingly nationalized Congressional, state, and local elections .

How Should We Judge the Harris Vice Presidency?

So any substantive responsibility that Harris takes on will inevitably be viewed by other political elites in terms of its strategic implications for her presumed future presidential candidacy, rather than as a reflection of sincere dedication, interest, or expertise.

We're already seeing this happen with Harris's role as the Biden administration's point person on Latin American migration, the subject of her first trip abroad earlier this month. Conventional wisdom in Washington agrees that the situation at the southern border is indeed a serious national problem that deserves urgent attention from the top levels of the executive branch. Conventional wisdom in Washington also seems equally certain that Harris is making a big mistake by getting anywhere near it. I recently spoke with one national reporter who suggested to me that, because of its potentially risky politics, the migration issue must have been been assigned to Harris involuntarily. That doesn't seem to me like an act that would be in character for Joe Biden, and at least one media report suggests that Biden and Harris thought taking the lead on addressing the regional conditions causing migration would be an opportunity for her to shoulder an important responsibility and gain international experience. But some of Harris's own sympathizers are openly worried that she is being "set up to fail" by the president, walking into a political "trap" consisting of "the most difficult policy challenges in 21st-century America."

This prevailing sentiment may be right about the strategic calculations here. And it may also be right about Harris's political acumen, which seems to be suffering a declining reputation after her initially positive reception in Washington as a charismatic rising star in the Obama mold. (Note how many people think that someone who was just elected to national office could really use some good career advice.)

But Harris's dilemma is not simply a product of her supposed naivete about her own political interests or Biden's supposed insensitivity to them. Rather, it is a natural consequence of her new position—where holding the status of potential president-in-waiting is often seen as more important than whatever the occupant might be expected to accomplish while waiting to be president. If it were otherwise, perhaps a vice president who tackled a difficult national issue would be praised, not second-guessed, for addressing the governing challenges of today rather than merely protecting her personal ambitions for tomorrow.