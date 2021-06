Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 03:18 Hits: 1

Germany has completed its troop pull-out from Afghanistan, started in May, the defence ministry announced Tuesday, ending a nearly 20-year deployment there alongside US and other international forces.

