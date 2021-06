Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 03:33 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden will visit the site of a deadly apartment building collapse in southern Florida later this week, the White House announced Tuesday, as rescuers scoured the wreckage in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

