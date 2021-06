Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 08:56 Hits: 1

PHUKET, Thailand (Reuters) - As Thailand's government prepares to celebrate its reopening to foreign tourists this week, many businesses on the holiday island of Phuket aren't so enthusiastic about the return of visitors. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/30/as-thai-tourist-island-reopens-small-businesses-say-left-behind