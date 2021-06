Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 23:57 Hits: 1

SURFSIDE: Another body was recovered from the ruins of a Florida condominium tower on Tuesday (Jun 29), the mayor said, raising the death toll in the collapse to at least 12 with 149 people still listed as missing. The latest casualty of the disaster, which could ultimately rank as the worst ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/surfside-florida-champlain-towers-collapse-death-toll-rises-15121668