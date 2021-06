Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 02:08 Hits: 1

High numbers of Chinese students at Australian universities have created an environment of self-censorship with lecturers avoiding criticism of Beijing and Chinese students staying silent in fear of harassment, Human Rights Watch said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-censorship-australian-universities-human-rights-watch-15120304