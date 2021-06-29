Intellectually and morally bankrupt McCarthy makes farce of Congress with new 'policy' panels

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 20:26 Hits: 5

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is apparently going to try to answer the new House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection with a bunch of task forces, elevating some of the very members who could become targets of investigation. He's announced seven new "issue-specific task forces" which are supposed to "identify and develop policy solutions to the issues facing the American people." Because Republicans have proven so adept at that whole policy thing.

You know it's total bullshit when you see the "Future of American Freedoms" group which is supposed to be "defending foundational American freedoms, including the freedom of speech, freedom of worship, and the right to bear arms" and "restor[ing] American ideals like the rule of law and separation of powers." It's headed up by Rep. Jim Jordan, who is well known for his serious, policy-minded approach to his job, and includes both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

It will also counter "liberal cancel culture." So, the insurrectionist wing of the caucus will be in charge of freedom and the rule of law, god help us, which will probably just end up with a recommendation that every citizen be gifted with an AR-15 at birth.

The "American Security" panel is going to "focus on solutions to secure our borders, protect the nation against cyber-attacks, and support the men and women in law enforcement." That part is particularly rich, considering who is on that panel. Like Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia; He's the one who declared in an Oversight Committee hearing on events surrounding the insurrection that the only insurrection in America was "the Russia investigation" and said of the video of the insurrection, that if it hadn’t been labeled by the media, you "would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." It also has Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina. Here's him:

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Capitol insurrectionists: “I don’t know who did the poll to say that they were Trump supporters.” pic.twitter.com/pXKlu2OQ2W May 12, 2021

"I don't know who did the poll to say that they were Trump supporters." Because it could have been anybody! It was probably those tricksy antifers dressed up like Trump supporters. Norman is possibly best known for brandishing a loaded handgun during a constituent meeting to prove that loaded guns are absolutely safe in the hands of right-wing extremists who aren't "criminals" and for being one of the handful of Republicans who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the D.C. and Capitol police who saved his sorry ass on Jan. 6. Unsurprisingly, he also voted against the Juneteenth holiday designation.

So, yeah, put those guys on the job of figuring out the GOP's national security policy. That will go well.

They are also pretending to have some normal panels. Like "Jobs and the Economy" (low taxes, less regulation, and encouraging a pro-worker agenda). That page features a story on the "China COVID Coverup," so you know they're very serious people.

Speaking of which, there is an entire panel devoted to "China Accountability," which will expose "the truth about the origins of COVID-19." And also genuflect to Trump: "Despite China’s coverup, Operation Warp Speed defied the odds, and pundits, by delivering multiple vaccines that are getting Americans back to work, back to school, back to health, and back to life." As if more than half of House Republicans are refusing to say if they are vaccinated.

There is also a panel on "Energy, Climate, and Conservation." It will "create a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment […] based on the technological breakthroughs that have already placed the United States as the world leader in emissions reductions" instead of "the government mandates that litter climate conversations today." Sure.

The "Healthy Future" panel is inexplicably headed up by Rep. Devin Nunes. Remarkably, it says nothing about repealing Obamacare in the mission statement. Absolutely nothing, other than grumbling about "Washington getting in the way" of health plans. It does, however, have a link to a press release from McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik bitching about the Supreme Court's refusal to toss the law this year.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2037650