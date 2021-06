Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:42 Hits: 2

South Africa's top court has found ex-president Jacob Zuma "guilty of the crime of contempt of court" over his refusal to answer corruption charges. He has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jacob-zuma-south-africa-jails-ex-president-for-15-months/a-58087446?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf