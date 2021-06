Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:13 Hits: 2

On the eve of the highly anticipated game between England and Germany, lawmakers have criticized the UK government and UEFA for allowing thousands of fans to attend Euro 2020 games.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/euro-2020-german-politicians-slam-uefa-over-fans-at-games/a-58087725?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf