Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:43 Hits: 2

African countries are seen as being both deeply religious and underdeveloped. Could religion be the underlying problem? Or is the misrepresentation of faith a hindrance to greater development?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/religion-and-development-in-africa-blessing-or-curse/a-58075900?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf