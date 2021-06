Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 18:29 Hits: 6

Authorities imposed a strict curfew to contain the unrest in Africa's last absolute monarchy, as protests against King Mswati III turned violent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eswatini-anti-monarchy-protests-rock-african-kingdom/a-58097930?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf