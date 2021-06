Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 13:37 Hits: 2

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter told a Tokyo court on Tuesday that they regretted helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced trial for alleged financial crimes.

