Sebastião Salgado's Amazonian odyssey: Sights and sounds of the forest

Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

It extends over more than two million square miles, contains hundreds of thousands of plant and animal species, and is home to the tribes of people who carry our human history within their daily lives. The Amazon is the focus of a new, immersive show at the Philharmonic in Paris, as photographer Sebastião Salgado presents his striking monochrome images of Amazonian geography, climates and indigenous people. He joins us on Encore! to tell us more.

