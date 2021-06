Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 16:36 Hits: 0

Sweden's speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen said Tuesday he had asked the leader of the right-wing opposition's largest party, Ulf Kristersson, to see whether he could rally the votes to succeed ousted Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sweden-opposition-leader-tapped-as-potential-new-pm-15118910