The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook last December, accusing the company of abusing its market power. On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the case due to lack of evidence in a blow for the FTC and others working to curb Big Tech’s influence.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/0629/Facebook-antitrust-lawsuits-legally-insufficient-rules-judge?icid=rss