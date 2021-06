Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:06 Hits: 0

Routine immunization programs not only help to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease, but also serve as a critical first line of defense against new and emerging pathogens. That’s because vaccination drives in lower-income countries strengthen primary health care, improving disease surveillance in the process.

