Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:21 Hits: 4

The ousted leader asked people to "stay united" and "consistent" after a judge denied a bid by her lawyers to disqualify a testimony against her.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-s-aung-san-suu-kyi-urges-unity-amid-legal-setback/a-58095786?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf