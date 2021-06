Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 14:18 Hits: 4

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralising antibodies against emerging variants, including the Delta variant first identified in India, in a lab study, the drugmaker said on Tuesday (Jun 29). The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/delta-variant-covid-19-moderna-vaccine-antibodies-15117936