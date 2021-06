Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:37 Hits: 4

After nearly eight months of violence Ethiopia has declared a cease-fire in Tigray – a region currently facing one of the world’s deadliest hunger crises. The announcement comes as the country awaits the results of pivotal national elections.

