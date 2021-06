Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:18 Hits: 6

The Czech Republic has agreed to establish an official office in Prague for the Belarusian opposition as it battles a brutal crackdown at home under the direction of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

