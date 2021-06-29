The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

White flag movement pledging aid goes viral on social media

Category: World Hits: 3

White flag movement pledging aid goes viral on social media PETALING JAYA: When the going gets tough, Malaysians can depend on each other. That's certainly the message of the #benderaputih initiative on social media that has been going viral on social media since Tuesday (June 29) morning, with thousands of Malaysians pledging to do as much as they possibly can to help those who are in dire straits. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/29/white-flag-movement-pledging-aid-goes-viral-on-social-media

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version