Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:24 Hits: 1

SERDANG: Some 20.4kg of syabu worth RM720,000 was seized following an operation in Bandar Puteri Puchong last Wednesday (June 23). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/29/cops-nab-18-year-old-for-attempting-to-send-20kg-of-syabu-via-courier