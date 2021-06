Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:24 Hits: 1

BATU PAHAT: Police will call up Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon to help with the investigations after a video allegedly showing him eating durian with a group of people at a farm in the district went viral on social media. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/29/cops-to-call-up-batu-pahat-mp-over-viral-video-of-durian-party