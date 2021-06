Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 15:13 Hits: 0

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Monday (Jun 28) held talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was visiting the Vatican in the wake of a decision by American Catholic bishops that could lead to them denying Communion to President Joe Biden. Blinken is the highest-ranking Biden ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/blinken-and-pope-francis-hold-talks-at-vatican-in-wake-of-us-15109424