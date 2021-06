Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 21:21 Hits: 0

Three Brazilian senators formally accused President Jair Bolsonaro of malfeasance before the Supreme Court Monday over allegations he failed to have a top ally investigated for suspicions of massive corruption in the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-senators-file-case-against-bolsonaro-for-malfeasance-15113380