Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 21:42 Hits: 0

Poland should copy a Hungarian law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, the Polish education minister said in comments published on Monday, as the nationalist government attacks what it calls "LGBT ideology".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/poland-should-copy-hungarian-lgbt-law--says-polish-minister-15112190