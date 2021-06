Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 22:10 Hits: 0

The G7’s groundbreaking agreement on a minimum effective corporate tax could fund important infrastructure and social services needed for a post-COVID recovery, says Yale-NUS College’s John Driffill.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/g7-minimum-corporate-global-tax-rate-revenue-tech-debt-invest-15109160