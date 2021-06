Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 00:37 Hits: 1

SURFSIDE: Questions mounted on Monday (Jun 28) about how a residential building in the Miami area could have collapsed so quickly and violently last week, as the death toll rose to 11 with more than 150 still unaccounted for, and desperate families feared the worst. Experts are looking at possible ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/questions-mount-florida-miami-surfside-condo-collapse-15110850