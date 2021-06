Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 03:55 Hits: 1

PARIS: Lesbian couples and single women in France are set to celebrate a milestone on Tuesday (Jun 29) when parliament finally passes a Bill giving them access to fertility treatment for the first time. Under current French law, only heterosexual couples have the right to access medically assisted ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-to-legalise-ivf-for-lesbians-after-two-year-debate-15115314