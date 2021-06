Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 15:58 Hits: 0

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a meeting in Geneva that a worldwide undertaking to address historical discrimination of people of African descent is overdue. The UN has released a landmark report addressing systemic racism.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0628/Ending-racial-injustice-requires-reparations-says-UN-report?icid=rss