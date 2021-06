Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 20:05 Hits: 1

The South in many ways has the harshest criminal justice system in the U.S., embracing tough sentencing and the death penalty. Race plays a key role.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0628/How-race-shaped-the-South-s-punitive-approach-to-justice?icid=rss