Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 19:33 Hits: 1

In hockey-crazed Montreal, the Habs' first shot at a championship since victory in 1993 has set off a frenzy among fans.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/28/canadiens-28-year-road-back-to-the-stanley-cup-finals