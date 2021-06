Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 13:44 Hits: 0

"Absolute national security" might have been a reasonable goal for the US when the country stood at the helm of a unipolar world order. But in today’s world, attempting to “contain and confront” those with different values or systems, rather than negotiating a new global compact that accommodates them, is a recipe for conflict.

