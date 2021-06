Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 14:35 Hits: 1

With its fixation on equilibrium thinking and an exclusive focus on market factors that can be precisely measured, the neoclassical orthodoxy in economics is fundamentally unequipped to deal with today's biggest problems. Change within the discipline is underway, but it cannot come fast enough.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/neoclassical-economics-fails-with-climate-change-by-tom-brookes-and-gernot-wagner-2021-06