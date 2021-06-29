News roundup: Trump, McConnell, and Toyota all slug it out to see which is the lowest of the low

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 2

In the news today: The Trump Organization has a final chance to avoid having charges filed against it for the company’s shady financial dealings. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell attempts to take infrastructure hostage. And speaking of McConnell, we also learn—confirm—that he put keeping control of the Senate over any concern about the country. Toyota says it isn’t going to stop giving money to insurrectionist Republican lawmakers. The treatment of unaccompanied children at the border is still a major problem.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

Trump Organization has final chance to persuade New York prosecutors not to file charges

McConnell's a dirty double-crosser, just like his chins

McConnell confirms he put Georgia Senate runoffs over the truth about the 2020 elections

Toyota, under fire for funding insurrectionist Republican lawmakers, doubles down

HHS Sec. Becerra to visit Fort Bliss camp for unaccompanied children following alarming reports

And from the community:

Portland Oregon hits 112ºF all time record as ocean heat "blob" returns

Jen Psaki stunts Fox News Doocy's attempt to change reality: GOP actually voted to defund the police

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2037450