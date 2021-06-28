Should Justice Breyer Retire? Adam Cohen Says 82-Year-Old Can Prevent 7-2 Conservative Majority

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 12:46 Hits: 11

We speak with legal writer and author Adam Cohen about the growing question of whether liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should step down so that he can be replaced while there is a Democratic president and Senate. Justice Breyer is 82 and the oldest member of the high court. “If Breyer doesn’t step down now, there’s a very real chance that Republicans will eventually fill that seat and maybe turn a 6-3 conservative majority, which has already been terrible, into a 7-2 conservative majority,” Cohen says.

