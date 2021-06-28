Setback for Unions : Farmworkers Fought to Allow Unions Access During Breaks. Supreme Court Says No.

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 12:51 Hits: 11

The Supreme Court has ruled 6 to 3 that a California labor law violated the constitutional rights of property owners by giving union organizers access to workers on privately owned farms during their work breaks. The union-busting decision strikes down a crucial part of a landmark 1975 labor law that was the United States’ first to recognize agricultural workers’ rights to collective bargaining and grew out of efforts by the United Farm Workers to demand better pay and working conditions for California’s agricultural workers. “This ruling is a setback for unions, for workers’ rights,” says Camila Chávez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/28/supreme_court_ruling_labor_law