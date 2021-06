Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 08:28 Hits: 12

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has successfully test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the country's northwest, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing a source in the defence industry. Read full story

