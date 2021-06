Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:04 Hits: 11

France is poised to lift tight restrictions on medically assisted reproduction, making it easier for thousands of single and lesbian women who until how have faced an uphill battle to have children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-could-ease-path-to-parenthood-for-single-and-lesbian-women/a-58031077?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf