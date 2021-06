Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:14 Hits: 12

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has busted a one-man document forgery operation which had been operating since 2016. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/28/immigration-dept-busts-one-man-passport-forgery-operation-active-since-2016