Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:57 Hits: 12

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden moved closer to a snap election on Monday after fruitless attempts to form a government by both the centre-left and centre-right blocs left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven until the end of the day to resign or call a national vote. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/28/clock-counts-down-for-swedish-pm-lofven-as-snap-election-looms