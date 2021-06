Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:27 Hits: 12

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is considering making masks compulsory at high alert levels as well as compulsory scanning of QR codes to boost contact tracing in efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Jun 28). New Zealand halted quarantine-free ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-mandatory-masks-qr-code-covid-19-delta-15108570