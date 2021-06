Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:34 Hits: 12

New coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates are mostly from more infectious variants leading to an increase in the number of virus-linked deaths, a federal authority has said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/more-infectious-covid-19-variants-account-for-most-uae-cases--authority-says-15108546