Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 18:20 Hits: 7

Early exit polls indicated France's mainstream parties are headed for a comfortable victory over far-right National Rally in the regional election runoff.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-far-right-candidates-suffer-loss-in-regional-vote-exit-polls/a-58063122?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf